Last updated on .From the section Football

Debbie Hewitt was the unanimous choice of the seven-member selection panel

Debbie Hewitt is set to become the first female chair of the Football Association after being nominated to replace Greg Clarke.

Hewitt, who is currently the non-executive chair of Visa Europe, The Restaurant Group plc, BGL Group and White Stuff, will begin the role in January 2022, subject to ratification by the FA Council.

Clarke resigned in November after offensive remarks made at a hearing of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee.

Hewitt, who was awarded an MBE in 2011 for her services to business and the public sector, was described as the "outstanding candidate" by Kate Tinsley, independent non-executive FA director and chair of the selection panel.

Tinsley added that Hewitt "immediately demonstrated her passion and ability to positively influence the direction of the FA".

Hewitt said she was "delighted" to be nominated.

"As the events in recent months have shown, this is a significant moment in time for English football, with a clear purpose for all stakeholders to secure the long-term health of the game at all levels," she said.

"I've been passionate about football from a very young age and I'm excited by the opportunity to play my part in shaping the future of something that means so much to so many."

The FA Council will be asked to formally ratify the new chair at its next meeting on 22 July, with Peter McCormick remaining as interim chair.