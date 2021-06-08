Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Lloyd Jones began his career as a trainee at Liverpool

League One side Cambridge United have signed centre-back Lloyd Jones on a two-year contract after he rejected a new deal to stay with Northampton Town.

The 25-year-old made 27 appearances for the Cobblers last season as they were relegated to League Two.

Former Luton and Plymouth defender Jones becomes Mark Bonner's first signing since getting the U's promoted.

"Lloyd is an excellent shape and size, handles the ball well and is mobile," said head coach Bonner. external-link

Northampton are still in talks with midfielder Ryan Watson about a new deal and are hoping for a decision by the end of the week.

