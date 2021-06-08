Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Paul Farman made 42 League Two appearances for Carlisle last season

Barrow have signed Carlisle goalkeeper Paul Farman on a two-year contract and brought in former loan midfielder Tom White after his release by Blackburn.

Farman, 31, turned down a new deal with the Cumbrians after making 42 League Two appearances last season.

He began his career with Newcastle but never played for the Magpies and had spells with Gateshead and Stevenage either side of six years at Lincoln.

White, who spent time on loan at Barrow in 2019-20, joins on a one-year deal.

During his previous spell with the club, White helped the Bluebirds win promotion from the National League.

Farman, meanwhile, is the second player in as many days to join Barrow from their local rivals after forward Offrande Zanzala made the same move on Monday.

