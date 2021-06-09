Last updated on .From the section Wales

Adam Davies has won two caps for Wales, making his debut in 2019

Euro 2020: Wales v Switzerland Venue: Baku Olympic Stadium Date: Saturday, 12 June Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One and S4C, live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text and score updates

Being a reserve goalkeeper at a major tournament can be a strange, sometimes lonely, existence to lead. There is a chance you could spend weeks away from home without getting close to playing a game.

The back-up keeper still has an important role to play, needing to be ready for action whenever called upon and providing competition for his team-mates.

Sometimes, though, that player will feel like he needs to bring something else to the party - quite literally in Adam Davies' case.

The Stoke City goalkeeper is part of the Wales squad preparing for Euro 2020 in Baku, where there is a strong possibility he will be third choice behind Wayne Hennessey and Danny Ward.

However, Davies has another prominent role: team DJ.

"I've had the last job for the last couple of years," he says.

"I put a couple of mixes and some good tunes on to get the lads up for the game.

"It's quite housey, very upbeat. I've got some decks at home as a friend of mine got me into it.

"It took me a couple of years to get used to it but it's something I do in my spare time. I love it."

Gareth Bale approves of team-mate Adam Davies' musical choices

It seems the squad approves of Davies' choices, if captain Gareth Bale is anything to go by.

"Best taste in music? Adam Davies, DJ Davo," Bale tells BBC Sport Wales.

"He's probably the best - he's always got the tunes on before the game.

"He has a bit of a mixture so he's always in control of the speakers in the dressing room and stuff, in the gym and warm-ups."

If Davies is to feature at Euro 2020, it will be after a domestic season in which he has played more regularly than both Hennessey and Ward.

Despite going five months without a game following a knee injury, the 28-year-old made 21 appearances for Stoke as well as one as a substitute for Wales during the Nations League win in Bulgaria.

That came as a result of an injury to Hennessey and, should the former Crystal Palace keeper or Ward become unavailable this summer, Davies will be ready.

"The competition between the three of us has been good, and whoever is called upon will get the support to do the job from the other two," says Davies, whose appearance against Bulgaria was his second for Wales.

"There's a real buzz around the place and an excitement to get started now."