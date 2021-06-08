Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Josh Coley is Exeter City's first signing of the summer

Exeter have signed winger Josh Coley from non-league side Maidenhead United.

The 22-year-old moves to the League Two club for an undisclosed fee after one season with the National League outfit where he scored five goals in 37 games.

Coley, who has also had spells at Norwich City and Dunfermline Athletic, has agreed a two-year contract.

"Josh is a good attacking player and someone we've watched consistently throughout the last season," City boss Matt Taylor told the club website.

"He has had a taste of a professional environment at Norwich, and in Scotland, and that will prepare him really well for what is next.

"He is someone who always wants to take the opportunity on. He is as quick with the ball as he is without it, and we also have a lot of time to improve certain aspects of his game."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.