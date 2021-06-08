Match ends, Czech Republic 3, Albania 1.
Scotland's opening Euro 2020 opponents Czech Republic beat Albania 3-1 in their final warm-up match.
Bayer Leverkusen's Patrik Schick got the opener for the hosts in Zlin but Sokol Cikalleshi levelled.
Lukas Masopust and Slavia Prague team-mate Ondrej Celustka netted for Jaroslav Silhavy's side after the break.
They meet Steve Clarke's Scotland at Hampden on Monday, the day after England host Croatia in Group D.
Scotland beat Czech Republic twice in the autumn Nations League matches but the Czechs finished that campaign with two wins and opened their March World Cup qualifiers with a 6-2 defeat of Estonia and a draw with Belgium.
Friendly defeats by Wales and Italy preceded Tuesday's meeting with Albania.
Line-ups
Czech Rep
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Vaclik
- 5Coufal
- 3Celustka
- 6Kalas
- 18Boril
- 21KralSubstituted forHolesat 64'minutes
- 15SoucekBooked at 55mins
- 12MasopustSubstituted forPesekat 74'minutes
- 8DaridaSubstituted forBarakat 74'minutes
- 14JanktoSubstituted forHlozekat 65'minutes
- 10SchickSubstituted forPekhartat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Kaderábek
- 4Brabec
- 7Barak
- 9Holes
- 13Sevcik
- 16Mandous
- 17Zima
- 19Hlozek
- 22Mateju
- 23Pavlenka
- 24Pekhart
- 25Pesek
Albania
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Selmani
- 18Ismajli
- 6Djimsiti
- 15Kumbulla
- 5VeseliSubstituted forDokaat 71'minutes
- 22AbrashiBooked at 54minsSubstituted forLaciat 81'minutes
- 7Bare
- 8KallakuSubstituted forCekiciat 54'minutes
- 9TrashiSubstituted forLenjaniat 71'minutes
- 10ManajSubstituted forBalajat 81'minutes
- 16CikalleshiSubstituted forSeferi Sulejmanovat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Hoxhallari
- 3Lenjani
- 4Cekici
- 11Seferi Sulejmanov
- 12Harizaj
- 13Ajeti
- 14Laci
- 17Doka
- 19Balaj
- 20Ramadani
- 23Sherri
- Referee:
- Peter Kralovic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Czech Republic 3, Albania 1.
Goal!
Goal! Czech Republic 3, Albania 1. Ondrej Celustka (Czech Republic) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jakub Pesek.
Substitution
Substitution, Albania. Qazim Laci replaces Amir Abrashi.
Substitution
Substitution, Albania. Taulant Seferi Sulejmanov replaces Sokol Cikalleshi.
Substitution
Substitution, Albania. Bekim Balaj replaces Rey Manaj.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Antonin Barak replaces Vladimír Darida.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Jakub Pesek replaces Lukas Masopust.
Substitution
Substitution, Albania. Ermir Lenjani replaces Lorenc Trashi.
Substitution
Substitution, Albania. Albi Doka replaces Frederic Veseli.
Goal!
Goal! Czech Republic 2, Albania 1. Lukas Masopust (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vladimír Darida.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Tomas Pekhart replaces Patrik Schick.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Adam Hlozek replaces Jakub Jankto.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Tomás Holes replaces Alex Kral.
Booking
Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Amir Abrashi (Albania) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Albania. Endri Cekici replaces Sherif Kallaku.
Second Half
Second Half begins Czech Republic 1, Albania 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Czech Republic 1, Albania 1.
Goal!
Goal! Czech Republic 1, Albania 1. Sokol Cikalleshi (Albania) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sherif Kallaku.