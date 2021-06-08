Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Mitch Pinnock played in League One for AFC Wimbledon between 2018 and 2020

Northampton Town have signed winger Mitch Pinnock from Kilmarnock on a two-year contract after he turned down a new deal with the Scottish side.

The ex-AFC Wimbledon and Dover player, 26, scored five times in 37 appearances this season as Kilmarnock went down from the Scottish Premier League.

Pinnock joins striker Nicke Kabamba in signing for the Cobblers from Killie.

"He is strong, powerful and mobile and he provides a good delivery from out wide," said Northampton boss Jon Brady.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.