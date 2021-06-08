Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour is considering a loan move away from Chelsea, having played just two-and-a-half Premier League games since Thomas Tuchel took charge in January, and hopes to impress at the Euros to interest a top-flight club. (Sun) external-link

Midfielder John Fleck has been given permission to return to the Scotland camp in the next 24 hours after producing two negative Covid-19 results, having been in isolation since testing positive last week before friendlies against the Netherlands and Luxembourg. (Daily Record) external-link

Olivier Ntcham has agreed personal terms with AEK Athens, who hope to sign the midfielder on a free if Celtic waive the option of a further year on his current deal. (Sun) external-link

Former Rangers chairman Dave King says his share deal with fans' group Club 1872 will not be affected by the Ibrox outfit's own rights issue as he looks to hand over his majority stake to supporters in the coming years. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Glen Kamara dismisses speculation linking him with a move away from Rangers and insists retaining the Scottish title is his priority for next season. (Daily Record) external-link

England midfielder Phil Foden has dyed his hair peroxide blond and warned Scotland he aims to "bring a bit of Gazza" to Euro 2020, with Paul Gascoigne having famously scored in the 2-0 win over the Scots at Euro 96. (Sky Sports)

Aberdeen have agreed a fee and personal terms for Houston Dynamo striker Christian Ramirez, but the deal is subject to a work issue being issued by a Scottish FA tribunal. (Daily Record) external-link