Jamie Jones was born in Kirkby and began his career at Everton

Captain Jamie Jones has signed a new two-year contract with Wigan Athletic that will expire in the summer of 2023.

The goalkeeper, 32, joined from Stevenage in August 2017 and has played 87 games since with 45 outings for the Latics in League One last season.

Jones began his career at Everton and has also had spells at Leyton Orient, Preston, Coventry, Rochdale, Colchester, and Stevenage.

"I'm made up to get it over the line," Jones told the club website. external-link

"It's been in the process for a few weeks, but coming in and getting it done is especially what I wanted for me and my family. I'm so proud."