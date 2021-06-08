Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Omari Patrick began his career in non-League football

Burton Albion have agreed to sign Carlisle United winger Omari Patrick.

The 25-year-old is set to sign a two-year deal when his contract at Carlisle United expires at the end of the June.

Patrick joined the Cumbrians from Bradford City in January 2020 and scored seven goals in 44 league games.

"I'm quick, a bit skilful, like to drive forward and take on defenders. It's a platform to come to a league above and hopefully I can establish myself here," Patrick said. external-link

Boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink added: "We know we need pace and directness, and he brings all of that.

"He's a young guy, he's hungry and he will give us good options in the attacking areas, where we need to improve."

