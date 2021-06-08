Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Team GB reached the quarter-finals at the London 2012 Olympic Games

Team GB women's football team will play a friendly against Zambia before flying out to Tokyo for the Olympic Games.

The match will take place at Stoke City's stadium on Thursday, 1 July (19:45 BST kick-off) and will be broadcast live on BBC Four.

A limited numbers of tickets will be available to buy from 11:00 BST on Friday, 11 June.

Team GB, who have been drawn in Group E, play Chile in their opening game of the Olympics on 21 July.

They face hosts Japan on 24 July before taking on Canada on 27 July.

The friendly with Zambia, who have qualified for their first Olympics, will be the only chance for supporters to watch Team GB on home soil before the Games.

It is the second time Team GB have entered a women's football team after they reached the quarter-finals in London in 2012.