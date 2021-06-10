Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier

Andy Morrison also played for Blackpool and Huddersfield Town

Connah's Quay Nomads boss Andy Morrison has been named the Cymru Premier manager of the year after leading his team to a second successive title.

Morrison's side beat Penybont 2-0 on the final day of the season to retain the title.

The reigning champions went into the final day two points clear of second-placed New Saints.

Nomads striker Michael Wilde, who scored 18 goals during the season, has been named player of the year.

Wilde, 37, who was previously with New Saints, scored his 200th Cymru Premier goal during the season.

Morrison, Connah's Quay manager since November 2015, also won the 2019-20 manager of the year award.

The former Manchester City defender has committed to the Nomads and said they are "in a really strong position".

Penybont's Mael Davies was named the Cymru Premier's young player of the year, while Bala Town forward Chris Venables's 24 goals won the Golden Boot for a second successive season.