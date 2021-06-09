Last updated on .From the section European Football

Maurizio Sarri led Juventus to the 2018-19 Serie A title - the only major domestic trophy of his managerial career

Lazio have confirmed the appointment of Maurizio Sarri as their new manager.

Sarri, who led Chelsea to the 2019 Europa League title, has been out of work since being sacked by Juventus in August, despite guiding the Turin club to the Serie A title in his only season in charge.

He replaces Simone Inzaghi, who won three trophies in five years at Lazio before leaving for Inter Milan.

Lazio teased the announcement with a tweet of a cigarette emoji.

Sarri, 62, is famous for smoking on the touchline during games.

His career has been an interesting one, having been a banker as well as managing low-level Italian clubs for the first decade of his coaching career.

He quit his day job to focus on management in the early 2000s, but did not reach Serie A until 2013-2014, at the age of 55, when he led Empoli to the top flight.

Since then he has managed Napoli, Chelsea and Juventus - the latter two for just one season each.