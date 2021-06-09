Luke Jephcott: Plymouth Argyle forward signs new contract
From the section Plymouth
Plymouth Argyle forward Luke Jephcott has signed a new two-year deal with the League One club.
The 21-year-old, a Wales Under-21 international, scored 18 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions for the Pilgrims last season.
Jephcott came through the Devon club's academy and made his first-team debut against Burton in October 2018.
"He has an opportunity to kick on now and further develop with us," Argyle boss Ryan Lowe told the club website.
