Luke Jephcott: Plymouth Argyle forward signs new contract

Luke Jephcott in action for Plymouth
Luke Jephcott has scored 25 goals in 70 outings for Plymouth

Plymouth Argyle forward Luke Jephcott has signed a new two-year deal with the League One club.

The 21-year-old, a Wales Under-21 international, scored 18 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions for the Pilgrims last season.

Jephcott came through the Devon club's academy and made his first-team debut against Burton in October 2018.

"He has an opportunity to kick on now and further develop with us," Argyle boss Ryan Lowe told the club website.external-link

