Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Luke Jephcott has scored 25 goals in 70 outings for Plymouth

Plymouth Argyle forward Luke Jephcott has signed a new two-year deal with the League One club.

The 21-year-old, a Wales Under-21 international, scored 18 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions for the Pilgrims last season.

Jephcott came through the Devon club's academy and made his first-team debut against Burton in October 2018.