Former Swansea City and Bolton Wanderers midfielder Darren Pratley spent three seasons at Charlton

Leyton Orient have signed Darren Pratley on a free transfer after the experienced midfielder was released by Charlton Athletic.

The 36-year-old has agreed a one-year contract with the League Two club, and becomes Kenny Jackett's first signing since his appointment as O's boss.

Pratley previously played under Jackett at Swansea, and has been appointed captain of the east London club.

His deal could be extended by another year, depending on appearances.

"I think he will help us to dominate the midfield," Orient boss Kenny Jackett told the club website. external-link

"He has experience and leadership and it's a very good signing for us."

