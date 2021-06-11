Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Liam Cooper, Billy Gilmour, Ryan Christie, Lyndon Dykes

Decisions, decisions. Steve Clarke's head must be pounding as he ponders his options for the Euro 2020 opener against the Czech Republic on Monday.

The head coach spoke of having "selection headaches all over the pitch" following the warm-up games against the Netherlands and Luxembourg - and now's the time to put yourself in Clarke's shoes.

Is precocious Billy Gilmour's impressive cameo in the win over Luxembourg enough to get him the nod ahead of Callum McGregor in midfield?

Do you go bold and pair strikers Lyndon Dykes and Che Adams? Or field one supported by an attacking midfielder such as Ryan Christie or Ryan Fraser?

Is David Marshall still the safest pair of hands in goals, with Craig Gordon breathing down his neck, and have Liam Cooper and Jack Hendry locked down central defensive berths alongside Kieran Tierney or will it be Grant Hanley and Declan Gallagher at the back?

Bite the bullet and select your team to do the country proud... (and remember to choose a formation before you dive in).