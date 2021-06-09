Last updated on .From the section Irish

NI manager Kenny Shiels addresses his players during a training session at Seaview on Wednesday

BBC Sport NI will live stream Northern Ireland women's international friendly against Scotland at Seaview in Belfast on Thursday evening, 10 June.

The match kicks off at 19:00 BST and will be streamed on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

It will be the first international match for Kenny Shiels' squad since they created history by qualifying for Euro 2022 by beating Ukraine in April.

Shiels will use the game as preparation for NI's World Cup qualifiers.

Northern Ireland will begin their World Cup qualifying campaign with fixtures against Luxembourg and Latvia in September.

Although the NI boss will be without several experienced players for Thursday's match, he is expected to give younger players a chance as he aims to build squad depth.

Scotland welcome back Fiorentina striker Lana Clelland to their squad and have also added AC Milan midfielder Christy Grimshaw to their ranks.