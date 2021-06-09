Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Tom Davies spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at Barrow

Tranmere Rovers have signed Bristol Rovers defender Tom Davies.

The 29-year-old moves from fellow League Two side Bristol on a one-year deal to become the first signing made by Micky Mellon since he returned to the Wirral on 31 May.

Davies will officially complete his move to Prenton Park on 1 July.

Having won promotion from League Two with Portsmouth and Coventry City, he spent the second half of last season at fourth-tier level on loan at Barrow.

He helped keep the Bluebirds up, while Joey Barton's Bristol Rovers went back down to League Two.

"He has got all the attributes that I want and Tranmere are going to need," said Mellon. "It is a great beginning for us as we begin to rebuild our entire squad."

Tranmere finished seventh in League Two last season to qualify for the play-offs. But they then sacked Keith Hill as manager and, with Ian Dawes in charge as interim manager, they were then beaten over two legs by eventual Wembley winners Morecambe.

