Tuesday, 29 December: Jimmy Langlands and his Manchester United-supporting friends in Great Harwood watch a dramatic win over Wolves

In his 31 years as a photographer, Stuart Roy Clarke has captured pretty much every football stadium and fan group in England.

But last year - for reasons we are all too aware of - people stopped going to matches.

Rather than stopping Clarke's work, the coronavirus pandemic offered a new opportunity: to capture what football fandom looked like from the living rooms of those who follow the game.

The subsequent collection captures all of the passion, humour and pathos of the matchday experience - with added babies, cats, dogs and quirky ornaments.

We spoke to Clarke at the National Football Museum, where his latest photographs are on display.

'I thought at first that perhaps football was a bit lightweight'

Clarke began capturing football images in the years before the Premier League was born, and in the aftermath of the tragedies of Hillsborough,Heysel and the Bradford City stadium fire.

He had been looking for a "serious" photography project, partly to satisfy his parents, and realised the subject was right under his nose.

"I thought at first that perhaps football, the game I loved, was a bit lightweight as a subject," he says.

"But then I thought, no - it had had a lot of troubles. There was a collective feeling that we'd had enough of the decay and the way fans were being treated. It was absolutely top of the agenda."

Saturday, 19 December: Cath and Dougal, though they've seen it all before, are a bag of nerves as Manchester City edge out Southampton...

Since the start of the Premier League in 1992, a lot has changed in football - but Clarke believes a lot has stayed the same.

"My father stood at matches. Fans were able to move around a bit. They paid not that much to get in. They could turn up on the day," he says.

"All that changed to this game where you were probably a season-ticket holder, or some sort of stakeholder in the club, and you had to stay where you were. Then there were lots of marketing men and women on board to guide your support, so, in a way, the game was less raucous, less anarchic, less troubled.

"We didn't ditch all of that tradition, though - the strange humour, the singing."

... though their delight is in stark contrast to the agony of the Hiley family

Capturing something probably no-one else will

Last October, Clarke received a call from Amazon Prime about a new project - or, rather, an extension of his existing work.

"We're going to capture something which probably no-one else will: fandom, in the middle of a lockdown, when you're not allowed at football grounds," he recalls them telling him.

So, with the help of some like-minded photographers, Clarke set off to visit fans from all 20 Premier League clubs.

"In a way, the project had added attractions for me," says Clarke. "I was going to see a lot of the same emotions in people's houses as I might in the stadiums, but I'd also see a lot of other things - decorations, pictures on the wall, family, dogs and cats - you wouldn't get them at football matches."

The selection of fans was crucial.

"We wanted to reflect the whole nation and we wanted a few different age ranges," he says. "There's a couple of Aston Villa supporters who are well into their 70s. There's some kids. There's a baby in one, who's barely a month old and is crying because he doesn't know why everyone's yelling."

Tuesday, 15 December: These Wolves fans scramble to a phone to catch the closing stages of a win over Chelsea after a plug is inadvertently kicked out of the wall

'Football always delivers'

Clarke believes the outcome is "an amazing little set of pictures".

"It's about them, but it's about football and support in general," he says. "They're very warm and human and they draw you in."

And Clarke sees the 2020-21 season as a celebration of the enduring power of the game in this country.

"We never gave up our national treasure," he says, before reflecting on the ill-fated European Super League project.

"When challenges have shown us that we're not that sure of ourselves as a nation - the nation that got zero points in Eurovision - in the football, we're still awarding ourselves probably 10 out of 10," he says.

"This is why we came down so heavily against the Super League. In America, they're probably scratching their heads a bit, going: 'Why didn't they go for that? Sounds like a good business model.' Maybe it was, but it wasn't a good social model for us."

What is clear above all is that football and its fans hold an enduring charm in Clarke's eyes.

"Even really boring games made for great images," he says. "There were three or four in the batch of games that were dire, but we still got the photos.

"Someone looking incredibly bored can be a good picture. Football always delivers."