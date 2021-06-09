Last updated on .From the section Burnley

John Angus signed for Burnley as a 16-year-old amateur in 1954 and stayed with the club for his whole career

Burnley's record outfield appearances holder John Angus has died, aged 82.

The right-back spent his entire career at Turf Moor, playing 521 times for the Clarets between 1956-72, scoring four goals.

He helped them win the 1959-60 First Division title and Burnley were runners-up in the 1961-62 season, when they also reached the FA Cup final.

He played just once for England, in a 3-1 defeat by Austria in 1961, but played out of position at left-back.