Ryan Williams has twice helped sides win promotion from League One - with Barnsley in 2016 and Rotherham United two years later

Oxford United have agreed to sign Portsmouth winger Ryan Williams on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old Australia international has turned down a new contract offer at Pompey and returns to Oxford on a free transfer having spent a season on loan at the club between 2013 and 2014.

Williams scored five times in 49 appearances last season for Pompey.

The former Fulham youngster has also had spells at Barnsley and Rotherham and has won one cap for his country.

"Oxford fans will remember him as an exciting young winger and he still has that pace and energy but there is a maturity to his game now as well," manager Karl Robinson told the club website. external-link

"He has won promotion out of this league before and we think there is still more to come from him so we look forward to working with him."

