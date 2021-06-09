Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Bruno Fernandes (left) was instrumental in Portugal's win against Israel with two goals and an assist for Cristiano Ronaldo

Bruno Fernandes scored twice and created a goal for Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal completed preparations for their European Championship defence with a comfortable win against Israel.

Two minutes after finding the bottom corner for Portugal's opener, Fernandes threaded a pass to Ronaldo to double the advantage before half-time.

Joao Cancelo added a late third before Fernandes competed the victory.

Portugal start their Euro 2020 campaign against Hungary on Tuesday.