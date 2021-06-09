Match ends, Portugal 4, Israel 0.
Bruno Fernandes scored twice and created a goal for Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal completed preparations for their European Championship defence with a comfortable win against Israel.
Two minutes after finding the bottom corner for Portugal's opener, Fernandes threaded a pass to Ronaldo to double the advantage before half-time.
Joao Cancelo added a late third before Fernandes competed the victory.
Portugal start their Euro 2020 campaign against Hungary on Tuesday.
Line-ups
Portugal
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Dantas da Silva
- 20Cancelo
- 3Pepe
- 4Rúben DiasSubstituted forDaniloat 62'minutes
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 18NevesSubstituted forJoão Moutinhoat 62'minutes
- 14William CarvalhoSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 71'minutes
- 10Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forPereira Gonçalvesat 71'minutes
- 11Bruno Fernandes
- 21JotaSubstituted forAndré Silvaat 45'minutes
- 7Cristiano RonaldoSubstituted forGonçalo Guedesat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 8João Moutinho
- 9André Silva
- 13Danilo
- 15Ferreira Silva
- 16Renato Sanches
- 17Gonçalo Guedes
- 19Pereira Gonçalves
- 24Oliveira
- 26Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
Israel
Formation 5-4-1
- 18Marciano
- 2DasaSubstituted forMaledeat 87'minutes
- 5DganiBooked at 53minsSubstituted forBaltaxaat 72'minutes
- 21Tibi
- 13Arad
- 12MenachemSubstituted forAbu Hannaat 45'minutes
- 17KindaSubstituted forAbu Faniat 62'minutes
- 6NatchoSubstituted forKhalailaat 62'minutes
- 15LaviSubstituted forZargariat 87'minutes
- 10Solomon
- 7Zahavi
Substitutes
- 1Nitzan
- 3Baltaxa
- 4Blorian
- 8Zargari
- 9Abada
- 11Malede
- 14Dahan
- 16Abu Fani
- 19Khalaila
- 20Abu Hanna
- 22Davidzada
- 23Kleyman
- Referee:
- Jeremie Pignard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portugal 4, Israel 0.
Goal!
Goal! Portugal 4, Israel 0. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Gonçalo Guedes (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by João Moutinho.
Post update
Renato Sanches (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Aviel Zargari (Israel).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Renato Sanches (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pote.
Substitution
Substitution, Israel. Yonas Malede replaces Eli Dasa.
Substitution
Substitution, Israel. Aviel Zargari replaces Neta Lavi.
Goal!
Goal! Portugal 3, Israel 0. João Cancelo (Portugal) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gonçalo Guedes.
Post update
Corner, Israel. Conceded by Rui Silva.
Post update
Attempt saved. Eran Zahavi (Israel) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eli Dasa with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Matan Baltaxa.
Post update
Foul by João Moutinho (Portugal).
Post update
Manor Solomon (Israel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nuno Mendes (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
Substitution
Substitution, Israel. Matan Baltaxa replaces Orel Dgani.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Pote replaces Bernardo Silva.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Renato Sanches replaces William Carvalho.
- MOTD Top 10 Euro Specials: The players and moments that have lit up the tournaments
- Tracking down Bear Grylls: Jamie and Spencer get hold of the renowned adventurer