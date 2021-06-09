International Friendlies
PortugalPortugal4IsraelIsrael0

Portugal 4-0 Israel: Cristiano Ronaldo & Bruno Fernandes score in win

Cristiano Ronaldo (right) celebrates his goal with Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes (left) was instrumental in Portugal's win against Israel with two goals and an assist for Cristiano Ronaldo

Bruno Fernandes scored twice and created a goal for Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal completed preparations for their European Championship defence with a comfortable win against Israel.

Two minutes after finding the bottom corner for Portugal's opener, Fernandes threaded a pass to Ronaldo to double the advantage before half-time.

Joao Cancelo added a late third before Fernandes competed the victory.

Portugal start their Euro 2020 campaign against Hungary on Tuesday.

Line-ups

Portugal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Dantas da Silva
  • 20Cancelo
  • 3Pepe
  • 4Rúben DiasSubstituted forDaniloat 62'minutes
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 18NevesSubstituted forJoão Moutinhoat 62'minutes
  • 14William CarvalhoSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 71'minutes
  • 10Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forPereira Gonçalvesat 71'minutes
  • 11Bruno Fernandes
  • 21JotaSubstituted forAndré Silvaat 45'minutes
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoSubstituted forGonçalo Guedesat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 8João Moutinho
  • 9André Silva
  • 13Danilo
  • 15Ferreira Silva
  • 16Renato Sanches
  • 17Gonçalo Guedes
  • 19Pereira Gonçalves
  • 24Oliveira
  • 26Alves Palhinha Gonçalves

Israel

Formation 5-4-1

  • 18Marciano
  • 2DasaSubstituted forMaledeat 87'minutes
  • 5DganiBooked at 53minsSubstituted forBaltaxaat 72'minutes
  • 21Tibi
  • 13Arad
  • 12MenachemSubstituted forAbu Hannaat 45'minutes
  • 17KindaSubstituted forAbu Faniat 62'minutes
  • 6NatchoSubstituted forKhalailaat 62'minutes
  • 15LaviSubstituted forZargariat 87'minutes
  • 10Solomon
  • 7Zahavi

Substitutes

  • 1Nitzan
  • 3Baltaxa
  • 4Blorian
  • 8Zargari
  • 9Abada
  • 11Malede
  • 14Dahan
  • 16Abu Fani
  • 19Khalaila
  • 20Abu Hanna
  • 22Davidzada
  • 23Kleyman
Referee:
Jeremie Pignard

Match Stats

Home TeamPortugalAway TeamIsrael
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home24
Away4
Shots on Target
Home10
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Portugal 4, Israel 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Portugal 4, Israel 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Portugal 4, Israel 0. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gonçalo Guedes (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by João Moutinho.

  5. Post update

    Renato Sanches (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Aviel Zargari (Israel).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Renato Sanches (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pote.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Israel. Yonas Malede replaces Eli Dasa.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Israel. Aviel Zargari replaces Neta Lavi.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Portugal 3, Israel 0. João Cancelo (Portugal) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gonçalo Guedes.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Israel. Conceded by Rui Silva.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eran Zahavi (Israel) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eli Dasa with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Matan Baltaxa.

  15. Post update

    Foul by João Moutinho (Portugal).

  16. Post update

    Manor Solomon (Israel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nuno Mendes (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Israel. Matan Baltaxa replaces Orel Dgani.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. Pote replaces Bernardo Silva.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. Renato Sanches replaces William Carvalho.

