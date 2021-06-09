Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Hibs, Postecoglou, Brown, Itten, Middleton
Celtic hope to appoint Ange Postecoglou within 48 hours - after he waved goodbye to Japanese club Yokohama F Marinos with a cup loss to fourth-tier Honda FC. (Scottish Sun)
Czech FA bosses have revealed they are still trying to persuade Uefa to dump Hampden as a venue for Scotland's opening Euro 2020 clash - just days before the game is due to be played. (The Herald)
Scotland can achieve something "really quite special" at the Euros as the men's team end a 23-year wait for a major finals, says former national captain Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has opened the door on a return to McDiarmid Park for winger Glenn Middleton after the winger's loan spell from Rangers. (The Courier)
New Aberdeen arrival Scott Brown says he will win over the doubters by bringing silverware to Pittodrie. (Press & Journal)
Rangers deputy chairman John Bennett says Scottish clubs can "freshen up" the Carabao Cup and reckons English Football League bosses should consider permitting entry to the top four in the Scottish Premiership every season. (Daily Record)
Rangers fans group Club 1872 has purchased a further 350,000 in Rangers International Football Club plc. The supporters collective currently has just over 5 per cent of the shares in RIFC but its long-term target is to reach a minimum of 25 per cent, with former Ibrox chairman Dave King set to hand over his majority shareholding to the organisation in the near future. (The Scotsman)
Former Ibrox chairman Dave King reckons the history of Rangers and current situation at Celtic highlight the importance of supporter involvement at boardroom level. (The National)
Teenage striker Nathan Young-Coombes has penned a deal with EPL new boys Brentford after leaving Rangers for an undisclosed fee. (Scottish Sun)
Hibernian are to apply for permission for 5000 fans inside Easter Road for a friendly against Arsenal on 13 July. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Scotland Women interim head coach Stuart McLaren has been blown away by Tanya Oxtoby's commitment ahead of today's friendly with Northern Ireland after the Australian joined the temporary staff. (The Herald)
Rangers striker Cedric Itten admits moving to Glasgow has been his "biggest challenge" as he opens up on missing Euro 2020 with Switzerland. (Daily Record)
After a man-of-the-match display for Ireland, Brighton defender Shane Duffy has pledged to be back better next season after his miserable Celtic loan spell left him wondering what it was like to play football. (The Scotsman)