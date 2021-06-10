Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Paul Lewis started his career with Macclesfield Town and has also played for Cambridge United

Northampton Town have signed midfielder Paul Lewis from Tranmere Rovers on a two-year contract.

The 26-year-old played 53 times last season, scoring seven goals as Rovers reached the League Two play-offs.

Town manager Jon Brady told the club's website: external-link "He is a good size, a good age, and already has nearly 250 games under his belt.

"He is a goal threat and doesn't mind the physical side of the game. He knows the level and has a great attitude."

Lewis will officially join the Cobblers, who were relegated from League One last season, on 1 July.

Meanwhile, Northampton midfielder Ryan Watson will leave the club after failing to agree a new deal.

The 27-year-old was the Cobblers' top scorer with nine goals in 2020-21.

