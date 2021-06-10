Paul Lewis: Northampton Town sign Tranmere Rovers midfielder
From the section Northampton
Northampton Town have signed midfielder Paul Lewis from Tranmere Rovers on a two-year contract.
The 26-year-old played 53 times last season, scoring seven goals as Rovers reached the League Two play-offs.
Town manager Jon Brady told the club's website: "He is a good size, a good age, and already has nearly 250 games under his belt.
"He is a goal threat and doesn't mind the physical side of the game. He knows the level and has a great attitude."
Lewis will officially join the Cobblers, who were relegated from League One last season, on 1 July.
Meanwhile, Northampton midfielder Ryan Watson will leave the club after failing to agree a new deal.
The 27-year-old was the Cobblers' top scorer with nine goals in 2020-21.
