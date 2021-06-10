Last updated on .From the section West Brom

David Wagner left Huddersfield Town in January 2019

David Wagner is out of the running to be the new West Brom boss after taking charge of Swiss champions Young Boys.

The ex-Huddersfield manager had emerged as favourite to take charge at The Hawthorns after Baggies owner Guochuan Lai blocked the appointment of former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder.

But it is understood German Wagner, 49, wanted to remain closer to home.

Lincoln boss and former West Brom midfielder Michael Appleton has also been linked with a return to the club.

West Brom are still looking for a replacement for Sam Allardyce, who announced his intention to quit at the end of the season on 19 May.

Former Preston and Norwich manager Alex Neil has been linked with the vacancy but BBC Radio WM understand he is not in contention for the job as things stand.