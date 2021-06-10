Fernandinho (with trophy) was Manchester City captain this season as he won his fourth league title in eight years with the club

Manchester City are confident veteran midfielder Fernandinho will remain at the club for a ninth season.

The Brazilian, 36, is out of contract this summer and his name was on the Premier League's released list, published earlier this month.

However, it is understood City and Fernandinho are still discussing a deal to keep him on for another year.

Meanwhile, no talks are planned this summer with midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who has two years left on his contract.

The 30-year-old German's future has been the subject of speculation, but City are not looking to discuss a new contract yet, nor are they thought to have any plans to sell him, despite what is likely to be a summer of change as Pep Guardiola seeks to freshen up his squad.