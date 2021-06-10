Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Dan Jones was part of the Harrogate side that won the delayed 2019-20 FA Trophy final

Port Vale have signed defender Dan Jones on a two-year contract after he was released by fellow League Two side Salford City.

The former Barrow and Hartlepool player, 26, is predominantly a left-back but made just six appearances for Salford in two years at the club.

Jones spent last season on loan at Harrogate, where he played 25 times.

"Dan's a great defender but also good going forward and delivering crosses," said Vale manager Darrell Clarke. external-link

Jones is the club's fifth signing in June, with Brad Walker, Ben Garrity, James Wilson and, most recently, defender Aaron Martin all joining.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.