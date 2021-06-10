Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Diego Llorente has played eight times for Spain

Euro 2020 on the BBC Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St-Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details

Spain defender Diego Llorente has tested negative for Covid-19 and could rejoin training on Friday.

Leeds' Llorente and captain Sergio Busquets tested positive this week, leading to Spain's Under-21 squad playing their friendly against Lithuania on Tuesday, winning 4-0.

Llorente tested negative on Wednesday, leading Spain's FA to suggest his first test may have been a false positive.

He could return to training on Friday if further tests are negative.

Spain host Sweden on Monday at 20:00 BST in Seville.