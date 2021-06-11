Last updated on .From the section Welsh

David Edwards (right) with Bala Town manager Colin Caton

Former Wales, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Luton Town, Reading and Shrewsbury Town midfielder David Edwards has joined Cymru Premier side Bala Town.

The 35-year-old is the latest member of Wales' Euro 2016 squad to sign for a Cymru Premier club, following David Cotterill and Jazz Richards.

BBC Sport Wales looks back at some of the other Wales internationals who played their football at home.

David Cotterill

The former Wigan Athletic, Swansea City and Sheffield United winger linked up with cousin Jordan when he joined Barry Town in January 2020.

"David has a lot to offer on the field and in the changing room," said Barry boss Gavin Chesterfield. "He has shown a desire to be a part of our club and play with Jordan."

Cotterill featured in Barry's 5-1 defeat against NSI Runavik of the Faroe Islands in the Europa League and was part of the side which finished last season in fifth spot.

Jazz Richards

Jazz Richards won 14 caps for Wales between 2012 and 2018

Richards, released by Cardiff City at the end of the disrupted 2019-20 season, joined Haverfordwest County in March 2021 hoping to "get the enjoyment back", of playing football.

The defender made several appearances for them during the second half of their first campaign back in the Cymru Premier and featured in their first win over New Saints since 2004.

The 30-year-old has since agreed a new deal to remain at Bridge Meadow.

Neville Southall

Southall had a somewhat of nomadic existence after leaving Everton in 1998, with brief spells at a number of clubs including signing for Rhyl in 2001 ahead of his 43rd birthday.

At the time the goalkeeper was Wales' most capped player, with 93, and had won honours including two First Division titles, two FA Cups and and a European Cup Winners' Cup medal with the Toffees.

"I'd played for Llandudno Swifts when it was a different Welsh League and I made my debut at 12," Southall recalls of his time at the Belle Vue.

"I was living a quarter of an hour away from Rhyl and I met the owner and he said, 'Do you fancy coming to a game?'

Neville Southall made his Wales debut against Northern Ireland in 1982

"Their goalkeeper Lee Williams, who was later manager, was injured so I thought I might as well see what it's like.

"I played a few games. It was enjoyable and the lads were good.

"But I didn't enjoy it in the end because I think it was past my time to do it."

Southall's stint at Rhyl was short and far from it being his swansong he had spells at Shrewsbury Town, Dover Athletic and Dagenham & Redbridge before finally hanging up his gloves in 2002.

Clayton Blackmore

Versatile Blackmore was part of the Manchester United squad which won the Premier League title in 1993, the club's first league title in 27 years.

Having won 39 caps over a 12-year international career for Wales, Blackmore joined Bangor City in November 2000 and went on to make more than 150 league appearances for the Citizens, also playing for them in Europe.

Clayton Blackmore also played for Middlesbrough, Barnsley and Notts County

Blackmore also had a brief spell as player-manager at Farrar Road before joining Porthmadog as a player, where he later became manager.

At the age of 43 he joined hometown club Neath Athletic in 2008.

Simon Davies

A member of Manchester United's 'Class of '92', midfielder Davies - who was briefly Vincent Kompany's assistant at Anderlecht - played for Bangor, Rhyl, The New Saints and Airbus in the Cymru Premier.

It was with the Citizens that the elegant Davies, who won his only senior cap for Wales against Switzerland in 1996, made his mark with more than 100 appearances in two spells and being named the league's player of the year in 2002-03.

Mark Aizlewood

The former Newport County, Charlton Athletic, Leeds United, Bristol City and Cardiff City defender won 39 caps for Wales. He played for Cwmbran Town and Aberystwyth Town in the league before a six-year spell as manager of Carmarthen Town.

Andy Legg, Jason Bowen and Steve Jenkins

Defender Legg, having played for Swansea City, Cardiff City and Newport County during his career, was briefly with Llanelli during the 2006-07 season but it was during his second spell that he made an impact.

Having initially rejoined as a player, Legg succeeded Peter Nicholas as manager of the reigning Welsh champions in April 2009.

Andy Legg also managed Bangor City in the Cymru Premier

Legg's most notable achievement as Llanelli boss was guiding his side to a Europa League win over Motherwell in 2009, as well as victory over Dinamo Tbilisi two years later.

Two other Welsh internationals who also played for Swansea, Cardiff and Newport - Jason Bowen and Steve Jenkins - played under Legg at Llanelli.

In addition to those Welsh internationals who have played in the Cymru Premier in the latter part of their careers, the league was where it started for a number of future national team players.

Mark Delaney's performances at Carmarthen Town earned the defender a move to Cardiff City and after just a season at Ninian Park he was snapped up by Aston Villa, where he would go on to gain international honours.

Owain Tudur Jones was a teenager when the midfielder made his Bangor City debut before a move to Swansea City and a Wales call-up by John Toshack, as did defender Steve Evans and goalkeeper Glyn Garner.

While Edwards, Richards and Cotterill were members of Wales' squad at Euro 2016, a member of the current squad has featured in the Cymru Premier.

Swansea City defender Ben Cabango spent the first half of the 2018-19 season on loan at The New Saints and made his debut in the Champions League.