'Our wait is over' - Watch the BBC trail for our Euro 2020 coverage

Euro 2020 on the BBC Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St-Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details

Former England player Frank Lampard, Scotland's Darren Fletcher and Hal Robson-Kanu of Wales have been added to BBC Sport's coverage of Euro 2020.

Also added to the team are Scot Kenny McLean and Welsh trio Neil Taylor, Ashley Williams and Mark Hughes.

Adding European experience to the line-up are Czech Petr Cech, ex-France defender Eric Abidal and former Dutch striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Euro 2020 gets under way on Friday with Turkey facing Italy in Rome.

Lampard scored 29 goals in 106 appearances and the former Chelsea midfielder will be alongside Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand for England's opening game against Croatia on Sunday, 13 June, which is live on BBC One.

He will also be part of the team when World Cup winners France take on European champions Portugal on Wednesday, 23 June.

Fletcher, who has 80 caps and is Scotland's youngest ever captain, and fellow international Mclean, will join Shelley Kerr for Scotland v Czech Republic on Monday, 14 June.

Robson-Kanu, Taylor and Williams - three of Wales' heroes from their Euro 2016 campaign - will be on hand with ex-player and international boss Hughes for their country's first two group games on the BBC, against Switzerland and Turkey.

Before all of the action starts, the Euro 2020 Launch Show is on BBC One from 21:00 BST on Thursday.

Gary Lineker will be alongside Micah Richards, James McFadden and Williams to preview the competition.