Scarr was third best in aerial duels in League Two during the 2020-21 season, winning 271 headers

Plymouth Argyle have signed defender Dan Scarr from League Two side Walsall on an undisclosed-length contract.

The 26-year-old former Birmingham City and Wycombe Wanderers centre-back becomes Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe's second summer signing, after James Wilson's move from Ipswich Town.

Scarr will complete his transfer once his contract expires at the Bescot Stadium on 30 June.

He made 96 appearances for Walsall after joining the club in January 2019.

Argyle finished 18th in League One last season, six points clear of the relegation places.

Walsall, who finished 19th in League Two, appointed Matthew Taylor as their new head coach last month.

The Saddlers had offered Scarr a new deal but he has instead opted to become the ninth player to leave the club this summer.

