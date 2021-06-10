Jason Taylor: Barrow midfielder signs new deal to become player-coach
Last updated on .From the section Barrow
Barrow midfielder Jason Taylor has signed a new two-year deal to take on a player-coach role at the League Two club.
The 34-year-old has made 114 appearances for the club since joining the Bluebirds in 2018.
Taylor helped Barrow win promotion to the English Football League in the 2019-20 season.
"I have always been impressed with his leadership and organisational qualities," manager Mark Cooper said.
"He's a winner and he's someone who can definitely help us both on and off the pitch.
"He impressed me further when I spoke to him about the role, and he can provide us with a real insight into the squad and the way things work at Barrow."