Scotland captain Andy Robertson has been hailed for bringing the squad "even closer" with a welcome pack of gifts ahead of the Euro 2020 finals.

Steve Clarke's squad are settling into their tournament camp at Rockliffe Hall, near Darlington, adjacent to Middlesbrough's training facilities.

Striker Kevin Nisbet revealed each player received a big box including Irn Bru, electrical goods and shortbread.

"He's a great guy, a great captain and the one to take us forward," he said.

"That's credit to Robbo. I think it was a great touch from him. Everyone was very appreciative.

"He has obviously gone out his own way to do that. When you have got a skipper that does that then 100% you back them."

Scotland begin their group stage campaign against the Czech Republic at Hampden Park on Monday, before facing England at Wembley, then Croatia back on home soil.

Nisbet said the Scottish-themed gift boxes, which also included food and video games and were arranged by Liverpool left-back Robertson off his own back, "made me realise that we were at the Euros and it's started now".

"Coming to facilities like this and the skipper giving us gifts makes you realise that you are in a major tournament and we're all really excited," the Hibernian 24-year-old said.

Applause greets Covid-hit Fleck's return

Scotland's John Fleck has returned to training after positive Covid-19 test

John Fleck missed this month's warm-up friendlies against the Netherlands and Luxembourg after testing positive for Covid-19, but the Sheffield United midfielder was able to return to training on Thursday.

"He got a wee round of applause from the boys this morning," Nisbet said. "We're delighted that everybody's tested negative."

Meanwhile, Nisbet has backed the news that Scotland will continue to "stand against racism" rather than take the knee prior to kick-off during Euro 2020 matches.

Group opponents England will continue to take the knee despite controversial opposition from some of their fans.

"I think the camp came out today and said we are going to take a stand," Nisbet said. "I do it at club level at Hibs and I think it's just about everyone coming together in our community about stamping out racism."

Earlier, the Scottish FA issued a statement in which captain Robertson said: "It is important we continue to tackle the issue of racism and raise awareness of the need to change people's mindsets but also their behaviours.

"Prior to our World Cup qualifiers in March, we spoke as a group and felt that taking a stand was the best way for us to show solidarity and also to reinforce the need for meaningful change in society."