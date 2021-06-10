Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Chris Merrie made 31 appearances for Wigan Athletic, but rejected a new deal with the League One side

Tranmere Rovers have agreed to sign midfielder Chris Merrie from Wigan Athletic when his contract expires this month.

The 22-year-old came through Wigan's academy to make 35 senior appearances and joins after the clubs agreed a fee.

Meanwhile, veteran goalkeeper Joe Murphy, 39, has agreed a one-year extension to stay at Prenton Park.

And defender Nat Knight-Percival, 34, has also signed for Tranmere on a one-year deal after leaving Morecambe.

The former Peterborough, Shrewsbury and Bradford player made 40 appearances for the Shrimps last season as they won promotion from League Two.

