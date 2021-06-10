Jadon Sancho: Manchester United have £67m bid for Borussia Dortmund winger rejected

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments434

Jadon Sancho in action for Borussia Dortmund
Jadon Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in the summer of 2017

Manchester United have had a £67m bid for England winger Jadon Sancho turned down by Borussia Dortmund.

The German club want about £77.5m for the 21-year-old, with an additional £4.25m bonus payment on top.

BBC Sport also understands that in addition to the fee not being high enough, United wanted to pay it over five years when Dortmund are only willing for it to extend to four.

United are now considering whether to revise their offer.

The Old Trafford club will be keen to avoid a repeat of 12 months ago, when they were given a fee by Dortmund for Sancho, then tried to reduce it believing the Bundesliga side would eventually sell for a lower price.

In the end, Dortmund refused to budge and Sancho remained where he was.

Asked on BBC Radio 5 Live if playing in Germany has contributed to his success on the pitch, Sancho said it has "definitely played a huge part".

He added: "The first two years were difficult with the language and all sorts but I have settled in really well and happily got my opportunity. I took it.

"Dortmund is a quiet city, it is easy to go to training and go home. The fans love football and that is a good thing. Not being close to my family is the only thing [I don't enjoy] but that is part of life.

"I don't really focus on the media, I just focus on myself and what I need to do on the pitch."

Dortmund have a gentleman's agreement with Sancho that they will allow him to leave the club if someone reaches their valuation before a certain point in the summer, which is likely to coincide with his expected return date from England duty at the European Championship.

Among their major young stars, including Erling Braut Haaland and Jude Bellingham, Sancho is the only one Dortmund are interested in selling this summer.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be keen to get the deal done, and has identified a right-sided attacking player as one of his priorities.

He feels there is not enough competition for places in that area of the field, a situation underlined by the fact he failed to make a substitution until extra time despite his side struggling in the Europa League final against Villarreal, which they eventually lost on penalties.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

439 comments

  • Comment posted by rollingstone65, today at 17:31

    As a United fan, our transfer policies and strategies are rubbish

    • Reply posted by One4All, today at 18:15

      One4All replied:
      When the world knows the Glazers have taken obscene dividends out of the club and then they have the cheek to try and skimp on £10m to make it look like their negotiating...

  • Comment posted by JD007, today at 17:39

    Continuation of United’s awful transfer strategies. Dortmund have given the price again and United are playing cheapskates. Tried to do same with Fernandes. Eventually paid what was wanted and was money well spent. Either you want the player or not. Liverpool wanted Van Dijk, paid the fee to get him and won the title…

    • Reply posted by admiralbee, today at 17:44

      admiralbee replied:
      No refunds on crocks. Just the way life is I guess...

  • Comment posted by A-FORCE, today at 17:36

    Would be about half the price if he wasn't English.

    • Reply posted by England Till I Die, today at 17:59

      England Till I Die replied:
      Huh? Have you seen him play?

  • Comment posted by Ivegotnoname, today at 17:39

    He'll do a Hudson-Odoi and disappear after his wage hike

    • Reply posted by TickTock, today at 17:42

      TickTock replied:
      As is tradition.

      Crazy to pay that much for a player in this market. Barcelona and Madrid finances can attest to that.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 17:35

    He’s not worth this. Sadly like too many young English players. Lots of promise but no delivery

    • Reply posted by kris, today at 17:45

      kris replied:
      Averages about a goal every two games for Dortmund from the wing, including scoring twice in a 4-1 win against Leipzig in the DFB-Pokal final. Serious lack of delivery.

  • Comment posted by Invicta Alec , today at 17:38

    He's decent but £67m is a bit more than he's worth in my view. I'm sure we could spend that sort of money better elsewhere.

    • Reply posted by LAMPO57, today at 18:06

      LAMPO57 replied:
      Thought Diallo was bought to play on the right wing .

  • Comment posted by The Flying Dutchman, today at 17:39

    Too much money.

    Utd shouldn't bother to try to negotiate.

    • Reply posted by Lul, today at 19:02

      Lul replied:
      I remember last year when Utd fans were saying they were glad they got Van de Beek for 40m rather than the overpriced Grealish. That worked out well too.

  • Comment posted by clodagh rubbish, today at 17:37

    Walk away .....

    • Reply posted by Chucky Egg, today at 18:44

      Chucky Egg replied:
      that is the correct answer the offer was too much anyway so yep just leave it now. dortmunds loss

  • Comment posted by Petty Evening Moderators, today at 17:37

    Ole....give it a rest !

    Even a blind man can see that you don't need strikers..... it's defenders and to a lesser extent midfielders you need to be signing !!!

    • Reply posted by TheHitMan, today at 17:45

      TheHitMan replied:
      Since when has sancho been a striker?

  • Comment posted by dg, today at 17:47

    I you want to buy a property you go in low with the first offer, if its turned down, you go back with an improved offer, not rocket science, simple negotiation tactics!

    • Reply posted by dg, today at 17:50

      dg replied:
      "If"

  • Comment posted by Foxes Never Die, today at 17:31

    Now they'll end up paying 80million which is far too much with half the price being because he's a english player in a foreign league.

    • Reply posted by Andy, today at 17:44

      Andy replied:
      If sources are to be believed, Dortmund have said that they'll take 80mill for him. So quite why Utd are wasting everyones time bidding 67 for him I don't know.

  • Comment posted by owls49, today at 17:56

    Why still no massive fine and points deduction for man utd after fans rioting, invading pitch and causing a fixture to be postponed?

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, today at 18:15

      Henry Hannon replied:
      What’s that got to do with Sancho?

  • Comment posted by Alexander, today at 17:51

    Not the type of player that Man U should be after anyway. Centre-back and someone to partner McTominay should be the goal.

    Sancho is a good young player though £80m in a pandemic world that has badly dented revenues seems a bit rich. Then again the Glazers have had their snouts in the trough for years and it is peanuts to what they have cost the club.

    • Reply posted by DAJ, today at 17:56

      DAJ replied:
      Need someone to replace mctominay and Fred. Mctominay is a good squad player, that's all.

  • Comment posted by Elliot, today at 18:30

    Utd should put that money towards getting Grealish instead

    • Reply posted by evilfrost, today at 18:50

      evilfrost replied:
      Yep

  • Comment posted by Soi6 , today at 18:04

    The glazers won't pay the full price will they, + he's overated and overpriced am so glad Liverpool won't be getting involved in a bidding war. If he was playing for Sheffield United and was Welsh he'd be @ £25m

    • Reply posted by Dobber, today at 18:52

      Dobber replied:
      spot on

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 17:51

    WHY go to a smaller club?

  • Comment posted by View from the North, today at 17:48

    Surprised by this? No.
    Start of with an insulting bid and then on the final transfer day they'll pay £110M for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
    They do good business there in Salford.

    • Reply posted by mug-manu-fan, today at 18:04

      mug-manu-fan replied:
      Don't think even Calvert-Lewin would be a possible signing, more likely to be last minute Josh King panic

  • Comment posted by TheCynicalOne, today at 17:35

    Poor chap, I thought his career was on the up.

    • Reply posted by Limeybstd, today at 19:16

      Limeybstd replied:
      So true.

  • Comment posted by Unbiased, today at 17:31

    Oh no here we go again...

  • Comment posted by Jonathan, today at 18:21

    On behalf of people that don't have £67 to buy groceries, we sincerely hope football goes bust...

    • Reply posted by Georges, today at 18:44

      Georges replied:
      Nonsense

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport