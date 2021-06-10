Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Although born in Oxford, Josh Ruffels came to the U's via a spell in Coventry's ranks

Huddersfield will sign defender Josh Ruffels on a two-year deal at the expiry of his current contract with League One side Oxford on 1 July.

The 27-year-old, who has been at his hometown club since July 2013 when he left Coventry City, will get the chance to play in the Championship next term.

Ruffels has scored 22 goals in 316 games for the U's and was part of their play-off push in 2020-21.

"Josh has a real desire to contribute," said head coach Carlos Corberan.

"He has the ability to create chances for his team-mates, but also wants to keep the ball out of the back of our net.

"He is an offensive left-back, who has also played in the middle of the pitch, which shows a good level of versatility, which will help the team."

