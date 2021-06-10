Euro 2020: Wembley could be half full for knockout stages under latest plans
Wembley could be half full for the knockout stages of Euro 2020, under plans being discussed by the Football Association and the UK government.
BBC Sport understands talks are centring on 40,000 fans being allowed in, regardless of whether the easing of current restrictions is delayed.
Nothing has been finalised but plans must be sent to Uefa in the coming days.
For the first two group matches, the capacity will be 22,500.
Wembley hosts England's three Group D fixtures, against Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic, as well as two last-16 ties and both semi-finals and the final.
Hampden Park in Glasgow is also among 11 venues across Europe hosting Euro 2020 games.
The others are in Rome, Munich, Baku, St Petersburg, Budapest, Seville, Bucharest, Amsterdam and Copenhagen.
Fans attending England's group games at Wembley will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test before entry.
