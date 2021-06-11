Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Tom Naylor, who began his career with Mansfield, made 149 appearances for Portsmouth

Wigan Athletic have agreed to sign Portsmouth captain Tom Naylor on a three-year deal when his contract expires at the end of June.

The 29-year-old, who joined from Burton in 2018, had been in negotiations about extending his stay at Fratton Park.

In his first season with the club, he helped Portsmouth beat Sunderland on penalties in the 2018-19 EFL Trophy.

"I'm over the moon. I'm buzzing, excited, and I cannot wait to get started," he told Wigan's website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.