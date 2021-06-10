Last updated on .From the section Irish

Rodney McAree departed Coleraine in 2019 after nine months in charge

Glentoran have brought former Coleraine and Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree into their coaching team at the Oval.

McAree, who was most recently first-team coach at Warrenpoint Town, will work under manager Mick McDermott.

"I'm very excited to be part of this project at Glentoran - like everybody else I've watched it roll out over the last couple of seasons and been very impressed," said the 46-year-old.

"So it's great to get the chance to be involved now at close quarters."

"I had a great few months with Barry Gray at Warrenpoint and was very happy there," he told the club website.

"But how could anyone turn down Glentoran with the way the club is progressing?"

McDermott is delighted to add McAree to his coaching set-up after the team finished third in the Premiership last season.

"He comes with an exceptional pedigree, both here and overseas, as a player, coach and manager," he said.

"He'll be a great help to me as his experience as a manager means he'll see things the way a manager sees them, and he'll be able to look at things with a different pair of eyes and bring me his qualified view on things."