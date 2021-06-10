Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Galatasaray are preparing a £1million plus bid for Hibs defender Ryan Porteous. The Turkish giants have been tracking the Scotland cap for the past year. (Scottish Sun) external-link

As he prepares to face Scotland on Monday, Tomas Soucek describes Uefa's 10-game ban for Czech Republic team-mate Ondrej Kudela as "absurd" after the defender was found guilty of racially abusing Rangers' Glen Kamara. (Daily Mail) external-link

Deputy chairman John Bennett insists Rangers won't look to sell off their title-winning stars in order to repay the loans provided by a handful of Ibrox investors this summer. (Glasgow Times) external-link

One of Celtic or Rangers have expressed an interest in Norway midfielder Patrick Berg. Reports in Norway state an unnamed Scottish Premiership club have made an approach over the 23-year-old, with Bodø/Glimt seeking a fee in the region of £13m. (VG Sporten) external-link

Peterborough are the latest club to join the race for Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell. The Scotland youth international is out of contract at Fir Park this summer but his club would still be due a £500,000 compensation fee. (Daily Telegraph, print edition)

England defender Reece James describes his Chelsea team-mate and rising Scotland star Billy Gilmour as "one of the best young lads coming through in the world". (Daily Record) external-link

Hamilton Accies have pipped Kilmarnock to the signing of Raith Rovers defender Kieran MacDonald. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Inverness Caledonian Thistle are chasing deals for recently-released Ross County forwards Michael Gardyne and Billy Mckay. (Daily Record, print edition)

Hibernian playmaker Scott Allan was involved in the design process for the club's new kit, released yesterday by Spanish manufacturer Joma. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

West Bromwich Albion have made contact with former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes about the vacancy at the Hawthorns after the collapse of talks with David Wagner. (Football Insider) external-link

West Ham United's Scottish manager David Moyes, is on the verge of signing a new three-year contract with the club, ending the prospect of a return to Everton. (Daily Telegraph) external-link