Ryan Clampin did not make a League Two appearance until December last season but went on to become a regular

Colchester United left-back Ryan Clampin has signed a new two-year contract with the League Two club.

The 22-year-old has made 39 appearances for the U's since making his senior debut in September 2018.

Clampin joined the Essex side aged nine and progressed through their academy.

"It's always nice to play for your club and I've been here so long as well," he said external-link .

"I know all the staff and get on with all the boys so it was nice to get it over the line."

Colchester finished 20th in the fourth tier last season, six points above the relegation zone.