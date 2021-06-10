Ruby Mace: Arsenal midfielder joins Manchester City Women on three-year deal
Manchester City Women have signed England youth international Ruby Mace from Arsenal on a three-year contract - her first professional deal.
Mace, 17, had already made a breakthrough into the senior team with the Gunners, and also spent time on dual-registration with Birmingham City.
The midfielder has represented England at age-group level up to under-19s.
"As a 17-year-old, it's the biggest moment in my short career so far," Mace said of her move to the north west.
"I've got so much to learn and develop in my game and I feel this is the best environment for me to achieve my dreams."
Head coach Gareth Taylor said: "We're thrilled to have added Ruby to our squad here at Manchester City - she's a talented player who we feel has a very bright future ahead of her."