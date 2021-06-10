Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Ruby Mace broke into Arsenal's first team before signing professional terms

Manchester City Women have signed England youth international Ruby Mace from Arsenal on a three-year contract - her first professional deal.

Mace, 17, had already made a breakthrough into the senior team with the Gunners, and also spent time on dual-registration with Birmingham City.

The midfielder has represented England at age-group level up to under-19s.

"As a 17-year-old, it's the biggest moment in my short career so far," Mace said of her move to the north west.

"I've got so much to learn and develop in my game and I feel this is the best environment for me to achieve my dreams."

Head coach Gareth Taylor said: "We're thrilled to have added Ruby to our squad here at Manchester City - she's a talented player who we feel has a very bright future ahead of her."