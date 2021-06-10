Last updated on .From the section Sutton United

Donovan Wilson played 10 games for Exeter City while on loan from Wolves during the second half of the 2018-19 season

Sutton United have signed forward Donovan Wilson on a permanent deal.

Wilson, 24, has been on loan at the National League champions from National League South's Bath City since March.

He scored seven goals in 16 appearances as Sutton won promotion to the English Football League for the first time in the club's history.

Wilson has previously had loan spells at Exeter City and Port Vale while at Wolverhampton Wanderers, and played for Macclesfield Town in early 2020.

"We knew when Donovan joined us on loan that we had a top player, and he showed that with the number of crucial goals he scored in the championship run-in," Sutton manager Matt Gray told the club website. external-link

"We're absolutely delighted to have him now as a permanent signing, and we're looking forward to him scoring more goals in the EFL."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.