Jojo Wollacott played twice for Swindon in February - in a 2-1 win over Crewe and the 2-2 draw at Lincoln

Swindon Town have signed goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott from Bristol City and defender Pierce Sweeney from Exeter City on free transfers.

Woollacott, 24, played twice for the League Two club during an emergency loan last season.

He has penned a one-year deal with Swindon, while Bristol City have a sell-on clause as part of the deal taking him to the Wiltshire club.

Sweeney, 26, has agreed a two-year contract at the County Ground.

The Irishman, who can play at right-back or centre-back, played 222 games over five seasons with Exeter.

He joins the Robins after turning down a new deal with the Grecians.

