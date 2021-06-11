Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Andy Robertson (left) says "taking the knee in this tournament matters as a symbol of solidarity"

Scotland will join England in taking a knee when the teams meet at Wembley but will stand against racism in their home group matches at Euro 2020.

Steve Clarke's side host the Czech Republic on Monday, visit England next Friday and host on Croatia on 22 June.

Clarke says "we have to do better" in tackling discrimination.

"It's a collective decision but the most important thing for me is we're getting away from the message," Clarke told BBC Sport.

"It's not about what we do. It's not about whether we take a stand against racism or you take the knee against racism. We're trying to send a message out there to society - we have to do better.

"Discrimination in any shape or form is unacceptable. That should be the key message."

Clarke believes those criticising either taking a knee or taking a stand "don't understand what it is we're trying to do".

England will take a knee before all of their matches, the stance that was largely used before domestic matches north and south of the border last season.

However, some players and teams have changed to taking a stand.

And Scotland captain Andy Robertson, who plays his club football at Liverpool, commented: "Our stance is that everyone, players, fans, teams, clubs, federations, governing bodies and governments must do more. Meaningful action is needed if meaningful change is to occur.

"But it is also clear, given the events around the England national team, taking the knee in this tournament matters as a symbol of solidarity."

Downing Street said on Friday fans should not boo players who take the knee following some supporters jeering England players who made the gesture in two recent warm-up matches.

Clarke is the first Scotland manager since Craig Brown in the 1990s to lead Scotland at a major tournament or European Championship.

"I'll be emotional inside but I don't think I'll show it too much," he said of Monday's match.

"I try not to show my emotions too much. It will be an emotional day but it'll be a great day for the country and it's a great day for the players, everyone that's involved in getting the country to this stage.

"And then from there, let's do a little bit more."