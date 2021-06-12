Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Andy Cook has scored more than 150 goals in a career spanning almost 12 years

Bradford City have signed Mansfield striker Andy Cook on a permanent basis.

The 30-year-old forward- who becomes new manager Derek Adams' first summer recruit - has agreed a two-year contract at Valley Parade.

Cook was City's top scorer after spending the second half of last season on loan at the Bantams, scoring eight goals in 21 League Two games.

The experienced forward has previously had spells at Barrow, Tranmere Rovers, Walsall and Grimsby Town.

"He is a player with many qualities and one I was keen to ensure we brought in, having watched him closely last season and been aware of what he is capable of while at Walsall and Tranmere," Adams told the club website.

"He fits in perfectly with what we want to build here, with the way he fights for every ball and does anything and everything he can to score a goal and pick up three points.

"Andy is a winner, who shares the same ambitions as us all, and I cannot wait to start working with him."

