Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Joss Labadie began his career at West Bromwich Albion

Newport County captain Joss Labadie has left the club to sign for League Two rivals Walsall on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old midfielder arrived at County in June 2016 after being released by Dagenham & Redbridge.

Labadie scored 19 goals in 149 games for County but will join Walsall when his Exiles contract expires on 1 July.

"It's an amazing club, with an amazing stadium and an amazing manager. I can't wait to get started," Labadie said of his move to Matthew Taylor's Walsall.

"The club in itself is a League One club for me and I want to try and play my part in getting us to that level."

Labadie described his five years at Rodney Parade, where he twice helped Newport reach the League Two play-off final, as "the best of my career to date".

"The time has come for a new challenge, but I will always hold Newport close to my heart," Labadie tweeted.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.