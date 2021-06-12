Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Denmark's Euro 2020 match against Finland has been postponed after Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch.

The Group B game was halted before half-time after the 29-year-old Inter Milan player fell to the ground.

Referee Anthony Taylor immediately called for medical support and Eriksen received treatment on the field.

Eriksen received CPR before the players were taken off the pitch.

Tournament organisers Uefa said the match had been suspended because of a medical emergency.

Uefa said: "Following the medical emergency involving Denmark's player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET [18:45 BST].

"The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised."

The incident happened as a throw-in was played towards him near the end of the first half.

His distressed team-mates surrounded him and the shocked supporters in Copenhagen were visibly upset as the player was treated.

