Fabio Paratici joins Tottenham as managing director of football

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments24

Fabio Paratici
Fabio Paratici recently left Juventus, where he had been since 2010

Tottenham have confirmed the appointment of Fabio Paratici as the club's managing director of football.

Paratici, 48, left his role as Juventus' long-serving chief football officer after 11 years last week.

"Tottenham is one of the top clubs in the UK and in Europe with an ambitious long-term plan," he said.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said Paratici had "an outstanding track record in assembling competitive squads".

Tottenham finished seventh in the Premier League last season and have not won a major trophy since the League Cup in 2008, although they reached the Champions League final two years ago.

They are also facing a battle to keep striker Harry Kane at the club amid reports that he wants to leave.

Spurs have been without a manager since firing Jose Mourinho on 19 April, but have been in talks with former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca after a move for Antonio Conte fell through.

Comments

Join the conversation

24 comments

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 23:18

    Spurs Big Huge Project

    Step 1: win League Cup

  • Comment posted by El Sid, today at 23:16

    Get well soon Eriksen 🇩🇰 ❤ 🤞

  • Comment posted by David Windsor, today at 23:11

    Spurs got pretty close a few years ago but that squad's day is over-how many players do they have outside Son & Kane that look like they could be part of a PL winning side? Given some inevitable failures I'd reckon its going to cost Spurs £500m to win the PL. I can't see Levy wanting to spend that & if he would, he'd have got Conti for a 2yr blast. Levy is the architect of Spurs misfortunes.

    • Reply posted by Fidelis Andria, today at 23:17

      Fidelis Andria replied:
      Totally agree. Spurs are washed up and heading for a downward cycle (what evidence could suggest otherwise?), especially with Kane leaving.

  • Comment posted by MkOxford1, today at 23:06

    In the 20 years ENIC have run Tottenham we have seen this press release many times. The names just change.
    The reality is of the so called Super League teams, Spurs are the least ambitious on the field. Yet the most ambitious off the field as the biggest ever profit made by a football club testifies in 2019.

  • Comment posted by David Windsor, today at 22:50

    If they have any respect for what Kane has given them over the years, they should let him go now. He deserves the chance to earn major success & for him it needs to happen quickly.

    • Reply posted by Chalkers123, today at 23:17

      Chalkers123 replied:
      Kane signed a contract for the long term. Shouldn’t have taken the money and signed if he wasn’t gonna stay.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 22:44

    He is very very good. Most people on here tho just watch MOTD and think Juventus is in Spain

  • Comment posted by ricky, today at 22:41

    Jose sacked by Spurs and goes to Roma, Roma get rid of Fonseca and he's now on the bink of replacing Jose. You can't make it up sometimes. What a Merry-go-round. I bet if I got sacked from my job there wouldn't be a line of employers queueing up for me!

  • Comment posted by Digger, today at 22:37

    Assembling great squads? Like signing Ronaldo for €90m with little to no sell on potential, bringing in dross like Aaron Ramsey and Emre Can, swapping Pjanic for a far worse player - not to mention Romero, who they bought from Genoa for €25m, loaned him back to Genoa with an €18m buy clause, so he can be bought for €18m and sold the next day for his market value of €40m+. They've paid Genoa, twice

  • Comment posted by Ham Solo , today at 22:34

    Lame club who tried to join anti-competitive breakaway league, just like the other five fake clubs. Glory hunting fans following glory hunting clubs. True fans support locally.

    • Reply posted by EssexOracle, today at 22:46

      EssexOracle replied:
      Say whatever you like about the ESL clubs, it’s all fair game; but the ‘support your local team’ schtick is utter nonsense.

  • Comment posted by Olly, today at 22:33

    Hes the genius who assembled the Juventus squad who just finished 4th? That brought Aaron Ramsey in on insane wages to complement their other large amount of failed CM’s. The team that has one permanent out and out winger but 6 cm’s…

    So its just a usual Spursy appointment from Levy?

  • Comment posted by Gazza, today at 22:31

    Now go ahead and sign Ivan Toney

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 22:30

    You can't help but laugh at Spurs.

  • Comment posted by Football_fan23, today at 22:29

    Wishing Eriksen can hopefully make a full recovery 🙏

  • Comment posted by Candy Kanes, today at 22:27

    Even if he can assemble us a great squad, shouldn’t we have a manager to manage them?

  • Comment posted by Fixing The Kitchen Sink, today at 22:22

    Who?

  • Comment posted by No Username, today at 22:21

    Spurs being spurs. Prioritising upstairs rather than chasing a manager of quality that will bring success on the pitch

    • Reply posted by JPM1979, today at 23:03

      JPM1979 replied:
      This is quite common on the continent, the Sporting Director makes all the football decisions, it’s just more unusual to see in English Football.

  • Comment posted by TO_DARE_IS_TO_DO, today at 22:18

    Good

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport