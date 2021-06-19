Dave Challinor began his career as a manager at Colwyn Bay, and is one game away from the EFL

Hartlepool United's potential return to the English Football League would be a landmark moment for the club, players and in particular boss Dave Challinor.

Sunday's promotion final at Ashton Gate against another ex-league side, Torquay, gives them that chance.

Challinor spent the majority of his professional career in the league with Bury, Tranmere and Stockport, and wants the same status now as a manager.

"I want to make sure I can class myself as that," he told BBC Radio Tees.

"I certainly know for all the players, we've talked about just being here not being the pinnacle."

Four seasons out of the league have coincided with tough times for Pools, but the rebuild under chairman Raj Singh and Challinor's guiding hand have turned the club around.

"We all do it for the fans, the club and the people, but ultimately personally you want as many promotions on your CV as you can," the 45-year-old said.

"My ambition when I started managing in 2011 at Colwyn Bay was to be a Football League manager, and I've not had the honour to be able to do that.

"We're aspiring to be better and aspiring for this group to be a successful one. By five o'clock on Sunday, being able to say they're Football League players will be something huge for them personally, huge for us as a group but most importantly, massive for the club to get back to where it should be."

Gary Johnson began his coaching career 35 years ago

If Challinor is a relative novice at managerial level, particularly in the upper echelons of the game, then opposite number Gary Johnson is at the other end of the scale.

Having started out at Newmarket Town and then Cambridge as part of John Beck's staff, the 65-year-old has gone on to surpass 1,000 games as a manager in charge of clubs such as Bristol City, Yeovil and Peterborough over the past 30 years.

He has also twice won the National League, most recently in 2015 with Cheltenham, and wants his Torquay players to savour the scenario they find themselves in on Sunday.

"We're trying to get them in the frame of mind to enjoy the moment," Johnson told BBC Radio Devon.

"They really enjoyed Saturday's game against Notts County [a 4-2 semi-final win after extra-time] and this is another great chance to to enhance their careers."

'We'd rather suss out League Two than stay in this league'

The Gulls have now spent seven seasons outside the EFL, in which they have had to battle their way back from the National League South - their lowest league placing.

Ashton Gate will be a familiar setting for the former Robins boss, whose son Lee also played and coached the club who will host the two finalists.

While there is a sense of anticipation and excitement for Sunday, there is also a realism that the game carries a huge significance given just two promotion places are available each season between non-league and the EFL.

In short, Torquay want to take this chance now, as it will be no easier next season.

"Every year big teams come out of the league into the National League," Johnson continued. "And they don't get out straight away so it shows how difficult it is.

"The teams that go up do ok, they survive and compete. We know how tough it is, and we'd rather suss out League Two next season than stay in this league again."

Team news

Torquay's big concern will be the fitness of veteran striker Danny Wright, whose two goals proved valuable in the semi-final victory over Notts County.

The 36-year-old has been nursing a hamstring problem but was given the nod to feature against the Magpies.

Ben Killip, Brad James, and Henrich Ravas will compete for selection for Hartlepool, while Lewis Cass' availability will depend on his hamstring injury.